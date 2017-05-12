We've seen the moves out of Jenna Dewan Tatum and her hubby Channing Tatum, so we could only assume their 4-year-old daughter has that same set of dancing skills embedded in her DNA...
However, the 36-year-old actress joined Late Night With Seth Meyers and revealed little Everly wasn't exactly stoked on the idea of dance class at first.
"[At first], she was like, 'I'm not taking a dance class.' I was like, 'OK, I'm not going to be a dance mom,'" Jenna recalled. "I don't want to be the one that's like, 'No, you have to go,' all pushy. I've seen these moms. I grew up with them, I know them. I didn't have one!...[But] I was very conscious not to do that."
Luckily, Everly soon changed her mind.
"But then the first day, she goes, 'You know, I want to go to dance class.' And I was like, 'Let's go!' I organized the troops…Get the tights, I need the shoes, I want the bag, let's go! She was into it."
The proud mama dished she was surprised at how well her daughter followed the instructor and even learned a dance to M.C. Hammer's "Can't Touch This!"
And speaking of dance, Jenna has teamed up with Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo for the upcoming dance competition series, World of Dance.
The actress dished that one of the biggest motivations was getting to work with J.Lo—mostly to learn about her beauty secrets!
"[I'm] a huge fans of hers. I mean, as a dancer, she's like an icon…She's a dancer, she turned into an actress, and she created an empire for herself," Jenna explained. "I'm so in love with her. She's like the nicest, coolest, most beautiful person in the world."
But she couldn't hold back from the telling the full truth...
"I was like, 'I'm going to do this show—you know, I love [J.Lo], but I also want to find out her beauty secrets,'" Jenna admitted, joking, "There's some random herb in Botswana that she's taking every day. She's like Benjamin Button!" LOL!
Watch the mama's full interview with Meyers (including the story about the time she met Oprah) by watching the video above.