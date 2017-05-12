We've seen the moves out of Jenna Dewan Tatum and her hubby Channing Tatum, so we could only assume their 4-year-old daughter has that same set of dancing skills embedded in her DNA...

However, the 36-year-old actress joined Late Night With Seth Meyers and revealed little Everly wasn't exactly stoked on the idea of dance class at first.

"[At first], she was like, 'I'm not taking a dance class.' I was like, 'OK, I'm not going to be a dance mom,'" Jenna recalled. "I don't want to be the one that's like, 'No, you have to go,' all pushy. I've seen these moms. I grew up with them, I know them. I didn't have one!...[But] I was very conscious not to do that."