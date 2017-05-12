"When [Amy and I] started talking about her character," said Leesa. "I pitched her this idea: What would be the worst thing that you could ever wear to be kidnapped and lost in the jungle? And I'm like, a really cute and flimsy white ALC dress and a pair of flip-flops. That would be ridiculous." And it was.

So ridiculous in fact, it actually caused problems while filming the stunt sequences. "A lot of times you're on set and you don't realize you're going to have a giant problem ‘til it's three seconds before you're going to shoot it," explained the pro. "You're doing a rehearsal and they're like, 'Wait a minute.' The flip-flop goes flying. If that's the case, Amy's not going to be able to have shoes on for the rest of the movie and that was just not going to work." So what's the solution? Enter the stuntman.

"I have to credit the stuntman for the logistics of actually wearing the flip-flops in the jungle—because it did get a little crazy. He actually came up with this incredible contraption," noted Leesa. "You know those nude-colored ankle braces? What we did was we had one of those ankle braces on then drew over it the remainder of the line of the flip-flop. Not only did it help the flip-flop stay on, but you couldn't see it at all during the taping. It's actually on during a lot of the stunt sequences. It was just such a practical solution as well as a creative solution to the problem." Movie magic, people!