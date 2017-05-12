FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the swing of things.
As they approach their first full year of dating, the Suits star and her royal beau are adjusting to having a romance as high profile as theirs. Fortunately, the publicity hasn't taken a toll on their spark.
They are "doing so well," a source tells E! News. "Obviously things aren't as intense as when the news about their relationship first came out, and that's really made it easier for them to navigate the craziness when it comes to public attention."
While they've figured out how to keep their trips across the pond almost under wraps, there's no denying that a relationship between an English prince and an American TV princess is the stuff of modern fairytales.
"On the set, people find it crazy to look at her and think, 'You're pretty much living with Prince Harry,'" the source described.
While the world waits patiently to see if Markle will be the one Prince Harry gets down on one knee for, they'll get to watch another pair close to the royal family walk down the aisle first—Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton, and her future husband, James Matthews.
However, there's one thing the actress needs to figure out before May 20: her outfit! As the insider close to Markle told E! News, she waited to find the perfect outfit to wear for the wedding because it took a while to find out what Duchess Kate will don. Of course, this is not the occasion to accidentally wear the same thing!
So, while Markle always styles herself, she bounced ideas off of her Toronto BFF, Jessica Mulroney, who happens to also be a stylist.
"Jessica is a fantastic stylist and is smart enough to know that, as well as making sure Meghan looks her best, they also need to be mindful about what Kate is wearing," the insider said.
"The last thing anyone would want would be for them to be in a similar color or design. Meghan would never want to attract the wrong kind of attention."