Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in the swing of things.

As they approach their first full year of dating, the Suits star and her royal beau are adjusting to having a romance as high profile as theirs. Fortunately, the publicity hasn't taken a toll on their spark.

They are "doing so well," a source tells E! News. "Obviously things aren't as intense as when the news about their relationship first came out, and that's really made it easier for them to navigate the craziness when it comes to public attention."

While they've figured out how to keep their trips across the pond almost under wraps, there's no denying that a relationship between an English prince and an American TV princess is the stuff of modern fairytales.

"On the set, people find it crazy to look at her and think, 'You're pretty much living with Prince Harry,'" the source described.