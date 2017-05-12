Lauren Graham doesn't want to get murdered.
The Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life star told E! News she does not want to share who she personally would like to be the—SPOILER ALERT—father of Rory's (Alexis Bledel) baby because of what would happen to her.
"I could never say that because I would be murdered in a Starbucks by the other team. So, I would like to live a little longer," Graham told us.
The Gilmore Girls revival ended with Rory telling her mom, Lorelai (Graham), that she was pregnant. Who's the daddy? All signs point to Logan (Matt Czuchry), an old beau with whom she had a final romp. And the lingering look Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) gave Rory in his final scene to indicate he's still in love with her…would he help raise her baby a la Luke (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai? Viewers may never know.
"All I can tell you is all I could tell you between 2009 and 2015, which is I don't know. I'm always the last to know," Graham said about more episodes of Gilmore Girls. "I loved doing this on Netflix. It was honestly my favorite days of my life that I've ever had and I'm in love with [Amy Sherman Palladino and Dan Palladino's] writing. I, on the one hand I could do it forever, but then you have to step back and consider what's best for the show and what's best for what they want to do…You never want to stay too long. I think the way we got to do it was perfect."
"I want more too," she continued. "If it's good for the show, I guess."
After wrapping the Gilmore Girls revival Graham went into the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, it's the first season of Larry David's HBO comedy since 2011.
"It was really fun. It's very un-Lorelai, my character. It was fantastic, it was like the perfect answer to—Parenthood was a little more free, then I went back to Gilmore Girls, very structured and scripted, and then I did Curb where you work from a two-page outline," Graham spilled.
Click play on the video above to hear her thoughts on Bledel's new series The Handmaid's Tale.
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is streaming on Netflix.