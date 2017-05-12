Lauren Graham doesn't want to get murdered.

The Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life star told E! News she does not want to share who she personally would like to be the—SPOILER ALERT—father of Rory's (Alexis Bledel) baby because of what would happen to her.

"I could never say that because I would be murdered in a Starbucks by the other team. So, I would like to live a little longer," Graham told us.

The Gilmore Girls revival ended with Rory telling her mom, Lorelai (Graham), that she was pregnant. Who's the daddy? All signs point to Logan (Matt Czuchry), an old beau with whom she had a final romp. And the lingering look Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) gave Rory in his final scene to indicate he's still in love with her…would he help raise her baby a la Luke (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai? Viewers may never know.