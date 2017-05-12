Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx recently spent some time in the city of love, while her ex-husband Tom Cruise was not far away.

The two have sparked romance rumors since 2013 and have occasionally been seen together in public but have never confirmed a relationship. E! News has learned last year that the notoriously private stars have been dating for years and that that is "not a secret among their friends."

"Jamie wrapped filming on Robin Hood and Katie flew in to Paris to meet him for a few days," a source told E! News exclusively. "Tom Cruise was filming Mission Impossible 6 only a few blocks away, but Katie and Jamie stayed inside their hotel...and didn't leave."

M:I6 began filming in Paris in April.