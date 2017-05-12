If you've listened to Harry Styles' new song "Two Ghosts," there's no doubt you wondered whether it was about his relationship with ex Taylor Swift .
If you haven't listened, the lyrics pretty much solidify it for you: "Same lips red, same eyes blue/ Same white shirt, couple more tattoos/But it's not you, and it's not me/Tastes so sweet, looks so real/Sounds like something that I used to feel/But I can't touch what I see/We're not who we used to be/We're not who we used to be/We're just two ghosts standing in..."
(Insert light bulb switching on here).
But while plenty of people have been busy posting their hypotheses about the T.Swift connection on the internet, it appears the former One Direction singer still wasn't prepared for the questions that would undoubtedly be asked.
Case in point: his latest interview on BBC 1 Radio.
Styles paid a visit to The Breakfast Show with Nick "Grimmie" Grimshaw and got noticeably uncomfortable when asked if "Two Ghosts" is about T. Swift.
Grimshaw told Styles, "I'm doing you a favor here because you're going to be asked about this. What is the song about?"
At first the singer played it cool, saying, "I think it's pretty self-explanatory."
However, when Grimshaw questioned him further, Styles grew more and more uncomfortable. He squirmed in his chair as he looked at his manager Jeffrey Azamoff, and pleaded, "Help me, Jeffrey!"
He finally pulled it together for a second to explain, "I think, you know, it's about sometimes things change and you can be, you know, do all the same things, and sometimes it's just different. You know?"
Acknowledging that he gave a completely round-about answer, Styles added sarcastically, "2017 philosopher, London, England."
Finally, Grimshaw began playing the song, introducing it as "the one about Taylor Swift," to which Styles responded awkwardly again, screaming, "Ahh, no!" before rolling back in his chair.
Needless to say, Styles pretty much answered the question with his body language (and he may want to perfect that poker face moving forward).
