The gloves are off in the Stephen Colbert vs. Donald Trump showdown.

The President of the United States had said in a recent interview that the Late Show host, who regularly slams him on TV and recently made a particularly crude comment about him, is a "a no-talent guy." Colbert responded to Trump on his program Thursday night.

"The president also spoke to Time magazine about the most important issue to him—this show," Colbert said, before proceeding to imitate the U.S. leader saying the words the magazine quoted him as saying.

"The President of the United States has personally come after me and my show and there's only one thing to say. Hee-hee-hee-hee-hee!" the host continued, cackling and clapping his hands gleefully.