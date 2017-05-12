Is Scandal really ending? According to star Katie Lowes, she has no idea.

"That…I have read things like that as well," Lowes told Jimmy Kimmel when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and announced her pregnancy. That pause though.

"I don't know anything. You have to ask Shonda [Rhimes], or ABC," she said, pointing to the ceiling above.

"I like that you point to the heavens every time you mention Shonda," Kimmel said.

"She is Shondaland. She is everything. But ask them," Lowes said.