Is Scandal really ending? According to star Katie Lowes, she has no idea.
"That…I have read things like that as well," Lowes told Jimmy Kimmel when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and announced her pregnancy. That pause though.
"I don't know anything. You have to ask Shonda [Rhimes], or ABC," she said, pointing to the ceiling above.
"I like that you point to the heavens every time you mention Shonda," Kimmel said.
"She is Shondaland. She is everything. But ask them," Lowes said.
Rhimes has said she had a set ending for Scandal in mind as opposed to Grey's Anatomy, which keeps on trucking. TVLine reported the series will come to an end after the already ordered seventh season.
"I feel like there is a finite amount of Scandal to be told. I know what the end of Scandal will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don't think I'm going to change that...I know how long it will be, but we'll see," Rhimes previously told NPR.
Kimmel doesn't think that's such a great idea.
"I think that's a terrible idea," Kimmel told Lowes on his show. "I mean, what the hell? Are we intentionally trying to destroy this network?"
Scandal, Grey's Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder, all shows hailing from Shondaland, have been renewed. ABC canceled The Catch, but already ordered another Shondaland project to series, For the People. The new legal series is set in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and follows new lawyers on both sides of the courtroom. Britne Olford, Lyndon Smith, Ben Rappaport, Susannah Flood, Wesam Keesh, Rege-Jean Page, Ben Shenkman, Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Anna Deavere Smith star.