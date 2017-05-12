And baby makes three!
Brie Bella posted on her Instagram page late Thursday a photo of her sitting on a hospital bed and staring adoringly at her first child, newborn daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, lying there in front of her, as her husband Daniel Bryan stands over them as a proud dad and holds his exhausted wife's hand. The baby is wearing a knitted pink cap and her face is not shown. It marked the first public picture of the family as a trio.
"The greatest feeling in the world!!!" she wrote. "Can't even express the love I feel for her from the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!! #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood."
The Total Divas star gave birth to the baby Tuesday night, past Brie's original due date of April 30. Birdie weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces and measured 21 inches long. E! News had obtained the first photo of the baby, which shows Bryan holding baby Birdie's foot as Brie holds the newborn in her arms.
Brie's twin sister and Total Divas co-star Nikki Bella also posted on her Instagram page late Friday a close-up photo of her holding baby Birdie's hand.
"Oh my sweet little Birdie," she wrote. "From the moment I first saw you I knew it was unconditional love. I promise to protect and love you forever and ever. And my Brizee, you are the strongest, bravest person I know. So happy God made us twins. Don't know this world without you. And wouldn't ever want to. Goodness I love you both so much."
"PS Bryan never left her side, still hasn't," she added. "Seeing him as a dad is amazing. He's so strong."
E! News exclusively broke the news that Brie was pregnant in October 2016.
"It has always been a dream of mine to become a mother," Brie said at the time. "Now that it is finally real, it fills me up with so much happiness. I can't wait to see my husband, Bryan, be a father to our child. I am so excited for this new chapter in our lives."