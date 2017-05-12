And baby makes three!

Brie Bella posted on her Instagram page late Thursday a photo of her sitting on a hospital bed and staring adoringly at her first child, newborn daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, lying there in front of her, as her husband Daniel Bryan stands over them as a proud dad and holds his exhausted wife's hand. The baby is wearing a knitted pink cap and her face is not shown. It marked the first public picture of the family as a trio.

"The greatest feeling in the world!!!" she wrote. "Can't even express the love I feel for her from the moment I saw her I was in love. Thank you all for your love and support. Birdie Joe is her Daddy's mini me!! #Imfinallyamommy #greatestlove #motherhood."