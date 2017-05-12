A star is in the making!

Hoda Kotb got into the Mother's Day mood on Friday morning when she surprisingly brought her newborn daughter, Haley Joy, to the Today set for her first live television appearance on the show.

"So, this is the love of our lives?" co-host Savannah Guthrie asked as the hosts flocked to the baby girl.

Kotb was clearly filled with emotion as her two worlds converged. "Can I just say one thing? I'm holding my baby girl on Mother's Day weekend," she realized.

"Haley, do you know you have the best mom in the world?" Guthrie asked the little lady.