Goldie Hawn finally set the record straight.

After months of speculation over whether or not Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas were an item in 2015 and 2016, the Academy Award winner and Hudson's famous mama let the truth run free Thursday night during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

A fan called into the show and said, "I want to know what your first reaction was when you heard Kate and Nick Jonas were dating."

While Hawn was caught off guard, the query was all in good fun. "Oh, that's so funny!" she began. "Let me tell you something—as long as the kids are having fun, I don't care."