Katie Lowes is about to become a Gladiator mom!

As she confirmed on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night, the Scandal star is expecting. The 35-year-old actress also already knows the sex of her and husband Adam Shapiro's first child.

"It's a boy!" the mom-to-be revealed to Jimmy Kimmel. "We have zero names." However, she quipped that her husband of five years would like to have a little Lebron after court superstar Lebron James.