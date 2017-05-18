Just remember: Nobody can outshine the beauty and grace of the bride.

When the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton said "I Do" to Prince William in 2011, one family member caught the attention of millions of royal watchers around the world.

Yes, we're talking about Kate's sister Pippa Middleton.

When arriving at Westminster Abbey, the Maid of Honor stepped out in a neckline-plunging ivory gown designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen. Whether carrying her sister's 25-foot train or posing next to Prince Harry, Pippa quickly experienced the public scrutiny her sister learned to deal with long ago.

In fact, outlets went on a mission to find out how to get Pippa's bottom. The secret? A pair of underwear from Beautiful Bottoms.