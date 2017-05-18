A Timeline of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' Relationship: From Their Rekindled Romance to an Engagement to Wedding Bells
Just remember: Nobody can outshine the beauty and grace of the bride.
When the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton said "I Do" to Prince William in 2011, one family member caught the attention of millions of royal watchers around the world.
Yes, we're talking about Kate's sister Pippa Middleton.
When arriving at Westminster Abbey, the Maid of Honor stepped out in a neckline-plunging ivory gown designed by Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen. Whether carrying her sister's 25-foot train or posing next to Prince Harry, Pippa quickly experienced the public scrutiny her sister learned to deal with long ago.
In fact, outlets went on a mission to find out how to get Pippa's bottom. The secret? A pair of underwear from Beautiful Bottoms.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
"It's a bit startling to achieve global recognition before the age of 30 on account of your sister, your brother-in-law and your bottom," Pippa later told the Mail on Sunday in 2012 when reliving the big day. "One day I might be able to make sense of this. In the meantime, I think it's fair to say that it has its upside and it's downside."
And if you think Pippa expected her bridesmaid dress to become a huge hit, she swears that it was just supposed to blend in.
"It was completely unexpected. You know, I think the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress. Really just to sort of blend in with the train," she explained to Today's Matt Lauer. "I suppose it's flattering."
As Pippa's wedding day approaches this Saturday, the bride-to-be has complete support from sister Kate who has been helpful throughout the planning process.
And while her wedding day look remains a secret for now, Pippa assures fans that her famous gown from Kate's big day is staying at home.
"It's actually still in my wardrobe at home," she said in 2014. "I haven't worn it since. But I think I'll just keep it there...I think it's the sort of thing that I'm sure I'll bring out if someone wanted to see it or my children one day want to see it. Then I'll show them."