Don't you just hate it when your DWTS partner goes in for a cheek kiss and you turn just in time to accidentally lock lips?

That's what happened between Simone Biles and Sasha Farber during one rehearsal, as Simone reveals in this adorable game of Never Have I Ever with fellow contestant Normani Kordei.

Simone held up "I have" in response to "accidentally kissed my partner while dancing," much to Normani's shock.

"You have?! Lips to lips?!" Normani asks as Simone nods. "How did that make you feel?"

"I sprawled on the floor screaming," Simone says. "I like melted to the floor, and he went the opposite direction. I don't think Emma [Slater, Farber's fiancee] knows that."