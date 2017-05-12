Lauren Graham on More Gilmore Girls, Not Getting Murdered & Alexis Bledel's "Fantastic" Handmaid's Tale Role
Don't you just hate it when your DWTS partner goes in for a cheek kiss and you turn just in time to accidentally lock lips?
That's what happened between Simone Biles and Sasha Farber during one rehearsal, as Simone reveals in this adorable game of Never Have I Ever with fellow contestant Normani Kordei.
Simone held up "I have" in response to "accidentally kissed my partner while dancing," much to Normani's shock.
"You have?! Lips to lips?!" Normani asks as Simone nods. "How did that make you feel?"
"I sprawled on the floor screaming," Simone says. "I like melted to the floor, and he went the opposite direction. I don't think Emma [Slater, Farber's fiancee] knows that."
Getty Images
That's just one of the fun facts to be learned during this game, in which Simone also reveals she has a crush on pro dancer Gleb Savchenko (who doesn't?) and messed up the steps in her "Survivor" routine. Normani is a little less open than Simone, but she does reveal that she kicked Val Chmerkovskiy in the butt a few times during her Mulan number.
Both Simone and Normani will be competing in the Dancing with the Stars semi-finals on Monday with David Ross and Rashad Jennings, where each couple will be paired with a judge and assigned a specific challenge. Hopefully Simone and Sasha's challenge does not involve any smooching!
Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.