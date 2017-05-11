Nicki Minaj's Sexy Appearance in DNCE's "Kissing Strangers" Music Video Will Stop You in Your Tracks
She may document part of her life on reality TV. When it comes to her new relationship, however, Kourtney Kardashian is keeping things private.
Just a couple weeks after E! News learned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seeing former boxer Younes Bendjima, we're learning more about how these two keep their situation on the down-low.
Multiple sources confirm the pair met up at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for a private evening together.
According to one source, they come to the hotel quite frequently. Another insider said the pair was very low-key during their most recent visit and stayed away from the bar or common area.
The evening out comes just a few short days after Kourtney celebrated Younes' 24th birthday on Cinco de Mayo.
CPR/BACKGRID USA
In pictures obtained by E! News, the pair enjoyed a romantic evening out at Il Cielo in Beverly Hills for approximately three hours.
Eyewitnesses told us the couple was "very cozy" inside and were "holding hands and sneaking in kisses."
So how did this relationship start in the first place? We're told the couple originally met during Paris Fashion Week in October. In fact, Younes was with Kourtney the night of Kim Kardashian's robbery.
"He was really helpful and supportive during that time," the source shared. "Kourtney really likes him and will text him to meet up whenever she has time without her kids."
And while we may not see them on Snapchat or a red carpet anytime soon, both parties appear to be enjoying the quality time they spend together.
"It's been casual," our source shared. "But they are really getting to know each other and having fun."
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!