She may document part of her life on reality TV. When it comes to her new relationship, however, Kourtney Kardashian is keeping things private.

Just a couple weeks after E! News learned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seeing former boxer Younes Bendjima, we're learning more about how these two keep their situation on the down-low.

Multiple sources confirm the pair met up at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for a private evening together.

According to one source, they come to the hotel quite frequently. Another insider said the pair was very low-key during their most recent visit and stayed away from the bar or common area.

The evening out comes just a few short days after Kourtney celebrated Younes' 24th birthday on Cinco de Mayo.