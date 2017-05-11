Grey's Anatomy Might Have Just Killed Off [Spoiler]

Grey's Anatomy confirmed many of our suspicions tonight, but it still managed to shock us pretty seriously.
First, let's talk about that ending. Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) was held hostage by a psychotic rapist patient after thinking he just wanted to be reunited with the love of his life, instead of the woman he had been trying to rape when she caused the car they were in to go off of a cliff.
He planned to set a small fire to get the emergency doors open, but instead, Edwards set him on fire, which also lit up an oxygen tank and caused a huge explosion.
Maybe, possibly, Stephanie could survive, but it's not looking likely. That was a pretty big explosion, and Hinton is reportedly leaving the show. Still, we're not ready to watch another one of these doctors die!
Elsewhere, Owen (Kevin McKidd) found out that his sister Megan is somehow still alive, and Alex (Justin Chambers) encountered Jo's husband (played by guest star Matthew Morrison) at a conference and imagined beating him up. Instead, he just told him to stay away from his ex-wife, but we can't imagine he's gone for good at this point.
In slightly better news, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Riggs (Martin Henderson) continued to get closer, though Mer is struggling with letting him stay over with her kids in the house.
Next week's finale looks extra intense with the hospital on fire, and as Kelly McCreary told us, "Everyone is in danger."
Remember how happy and not devastating last year's finale was? Those were some good times.
How are you feeling? Do you think Stephanie is dead? Sound off in the comments!
