Grey's Anatomy Might Have Just Killed Off [Spoiler]

Grey's Anatomy confirmed many of our suspicions tonight, but it still managed to shock us pretty seriously.

First, let's talk about that ending. Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) was held hostage by a psychotic rapist patient after thinking he just wanted to be reunited with the love of his life, instead of the woman he had been trying to rape when she caused the car they were in to go off of a cliff.

He planned to set a small fire to get the emergency doors open, but instead, Edwards set him on fire, which also lit up an oxygen tank and caused a huge explosion.

Maybe, possibly, Stephanie could survive, but it's not looking likely. That was a pretty big explosion, and Hinton is reportedly leaving the show. Still, we're not ready to watch another one of these doctors die!