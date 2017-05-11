Want to know where your relationship really stands? Get on the kiss cam, of course.

As thousands of fans enjoyed the NBA playoffs Thursday night from the Toyota Center, a special stadium treat was gifted to attendees.

May we draw your attention to the big screen for the always unpredictable kiss cam.

When the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets weren't competing on the court, the camera panned to the crowd for some serious XOXO lovin'.

As the camera zoomed in on one duo, the lady immediately began to laugh and shake her head.