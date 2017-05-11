After all these years, Miley Cyrus can absolutely still experience the best of both worlds.
While celebrating the release of her new single "Malibu," the music superstar stopped by the Radio Disney studios to catch up with old friends.
Along the way, the former Disney star received a special surprise. Hey Miley, remember when you auditioned for Hannah Montana?
The magical folks at Radio Disney pulled up some throwback footage of the actress singing a song titled "We're Going to the Beach." What came next was a priceless reaction.
"You all are going to freak out," Miley said. "By the way, my T-shirt says 'I should have my own TV show.' That is so funny. That is crazy. That is a jewel. That is a gem."
If only she knew a Grammy nomination, sold-out tours and maybe a few foam fingers were in her future.
"The first time I was ever in this building, which I drove to from Nashville with my mom…I had to sign in at the desk right there and tell them, 'I'm here for an audition,'" Miley recalled.
It's been nothing short of an exciting week for Miley who released her first song after a lengthy hiatus. In addition to performing "Malibu" for the first time this Saturday at 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango, the singer will head to Las Vegas later this month to sing the track at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
And while her music career has and will continue to take her all over the world, the place that Miley loves to call home is her animal haven in Malibu.
"I have two pigs, seven dogs, two little horses and three cats …so I can't live without having land and space and animals around me," she said during her Radio Disney interview. "It's kind of like bringing Nashville out to LA so that I can be able to work and be able to be in California where I can keep making music, but also feel like I'm back home too at the same time."
Miley's full interview with Radio Disney's Candice airs May 17 at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST on Radio Disney and the Radio Disney app.