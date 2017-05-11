After all these years, Miley Cyrus can absolutely still experience the best of both worlds.

While celebrating the release of her new single "Malibu," the music superstar stopped by the Radio Disney studios to catch up with old friends.

Along the way, the former Disney star received a special surprise. Hey Miley, remember when you auditioned for Hannah Montana?

The magical folks at Radio Disney pulled up some throwback footage of the actress singing a song titled "We're Going to the Beach." What came next was a priceless reaction.

"You all are going to freak out," Miley said. "By the way, my T-shirt says 'I should have my own TV show.' That is so funny. That is crazy. That is a jewel. That is a gem."