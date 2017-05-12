Splash News
A warm-weather wardrobe doesn't have to break the bank.
We have bills to pay, after all. What's an It Girl on a budget to do? Beef up your accessories and shoe game this season, according to Monica Rose—personal stylist to celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Gigi Hadid and more.
"My two hot tips for spring are sneakers and statement earrings," said the fashion guru, who recently teamed up with Reebok to talk upcoming trends.
"I just styled Chrissy in an amazing pair of chandelier earrings with a pant suit, and I'm going to use a lot more big, bold earrings this spring," she added.
Chrissy's stunners will probably break our break, but affordable accessories typically cost far less than main wardrobe pieces, making it an easy, cost-effective way to refresh your look. But how do you go big without overdoing it? Keep the rest of your outfit simple. "I prefer simple, clean cuts and then a dynamic, bold earring to really contrast," Monica advised. "You can wear them with a white tee as well as with a dressier look, so it's something everyone can do."
Next up on your spring shopping list: Invest in a pair of white kicks, as seen on pretty much every off-duty model, including Gigi (wearing a pair of Reebok Classic Leather, of course).
"I create a lot of looks for my clients based around sneakers, especially models who are running around during fashion week or who are on the go all the time, and, for me, a plain, white, cool sneaker is the best."
While your everyday uniform may consist of just a pair of denim and a simple top, key accessories will make all the difference. What others should you scoop up this season?
"Some of my must-have items for the season are a cool hat, maybe a fisherman's hat like the Saint Laurent one I styled Kendall [Jenner] in—you can buy them pretty cheaply from vintage stores—and a versatile scarf that you can wear in lots of ways—around your neck, as a belt," said the stylist.
"I'm into cool, tinted glasses this season, which you can get from heaps of stores and designers for all different budgets," she added. "And for more of an investment, I love Prada's skinny military style belt that gives a great touch to any look."
OK, Prada may not be realistic for most of us, but the moral of the story here is that affordable accessories—whether it be statement earrings, fisherman's cap, scarf, tinted glasses, skinny belt or white sneakers—can elevate a look in mere seconds. Need to take this look from day to night? Switch out the jeans for leathers pants and the sneaks out for a pair of heels and you're solid.