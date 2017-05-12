A warm-weather wardrobe doesn't have to break the bank.

We have bills to pay, after all. What's an It Girl on a budget to do? Beef up your accessories and shoe game this season, according to Monica Rose—personal stylist to celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Gigi Hadid and more.

"My two hot tips for spring are sneakers and statement earrings," said the fashion guru, who recently teamed up with Reebok to talk upcoming trends.

"I just styled Chrissy in an amazing pair of chandelier earrings with a pant suit, and I'm going to use a lot more big, bold earrings this spring," she added.