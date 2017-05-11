Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Renewed for Season 5

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Renewed or Canceled TV Shows, This Is Us, Empire, The Flash, The Middle

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Once Upon a Time, Season 6

Once Upon a Time Renewed for Season 7

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

ABC

You haven't seen the last of Phil Coulson!

While it seemed touch and go there for a while, ABC has renewed Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a fifth season. Though the network ordering the shiny new Marvel's Inhumans straight-to-series for the fall, it appears there's room for more than one Marvel series on the line-up and Coulson and the gang will back to protect Earth from all manner of foes. However, no word yet on episode count or when season five will debut.

Now all that's standing in their way is pesky Aida (Mallory Jansen) and her plot to, you know, destroy the world.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Despite sagging ratings in its new 10 p.m. time slot, S.H.I.E.L.D. has been on a creative upswing this season, with the three story "pods," as creator Jed Whedon refers to them, standing out as some of the series' best work yet. With the team finally free from the Framework (save for poor Mack) and Ghostrider himself Robbie Reyes (Gabe Luna) back from that other dimension that devoured him and his evil uncle whole earlier this year, the season finale proves to be nail biter. But at least now that'll only be in terms of story.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain de Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge and Henry Simmons.

Are you relieved S.H.I.E.L.D. will live to fight another day? Sound off in the comments below!

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s season four finale airs Tuesday, May 16 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

TAGS/ Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again