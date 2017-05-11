Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Renewed for Season 5

ABC
You haven't seen the last of Phil Coulson!
While it seemed touch and go there for a while, ABC has renewed Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a fifth season. Though the network ordering the shiny new Marvel's Inhumans straight-to-series for the fall, it appears there's room for more than one Marvel series on the line-up and Coulson and the gang will back to protect Earth from all manner of foes. However, no word yet on episode count or when season five will debut.
Now all that's standing in their way is pesky Aida (Mallory Jansen) and her plot to, you know, destroy the world.
Despite sagging ratings in its new 10 p.m. time slot, S.H.I.E.L.D. has been on a creative upswing this season, with the three story "pods," as creator Jed Whedon refers to them, standing out as some of the series' best work yet. With the team finally free from the Framework (save for poor Mack) and Ghostrider himself Robbie Reyes (Gabe Luna) back from that other dimension that devoured him and his evil uncle whole earlier this year, the season finale proves to be nail biter. But at least now that'll only be in terms of story.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Iain de Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge and Henry Simmons.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s season four finale airs Tuesday, May 16 at 10 p.m. on ABC.