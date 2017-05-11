Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Renewed for Season 5

You haven't seen the last of Phil Coulson!

While it seemed touch and go there for a while, ABC has renewed Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. for a fifth season. Though the network ordering the shiny new Marvel's Inhumans straight-to-series for the fall, it appears there's room for more than one Marvel series on the line-up and Coulson and the gang will back to protect Earth from all manner of foes. However, no word yet on episode count or when season five will debut.

Now all that's standing in their way is pesky Aida (Mallory Jansen) and her plot to, you know, destroy the world.