Revenge Co-Stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Are Engaged

In an interview with InStyle Australia, the Revenge star spoke about her hunky British beau by stating, "I have a wonderful love in my life."

"Trust is the most important thing in any relationship, because everything falls into place after that," she added.

While the couple may have worked together on the hit ABC drama, Emily explained in a separate interview that she tries to keep her professional life apart from her personal life.

"Josh and I keep it all very separate. I barely talk about him in interviews, to be honest," she explained to Elle Canada. "It's just really funny in the moments when we're playing these absolutely absurd things. I call him ‘wife-beater Daniel.' It's hard for my family to watch—it's also hard for them to see me in that light. But we're actors. None of that lives in any of us. Thank God!"