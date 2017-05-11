Revenge Co-Stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman!
The Hollywood couple and Revenge co-stars appear to have taken the next step in their real-life relationship.
In a new Instagram posted Thursday afternoon, Emily posed for a picture with her hands covering her face. Followers, however, quickly spotted a brand-new ring on that finger.
"❤," she wrote on Instagram.
While the couple has maintained a relatively private relationship, Emily has gushed about her main man on many occasions.
In an interview with InStyle Australia, the Revenge star spoke about her hunky British beau by stating, "I have a wonderful love in my life."
"Trust is the most important thing in any relationship, because everything falls into place after that," she added.
While the couple may have worked together on the hit ABC drama, Emily explained in a separate interview that she tries to keep her professional life apart from her personal life.
"Josh and I keep it all very separate. I barely talk about him in interviews, to be honest," she explained to Elle Canada. "It's just really funny in the moments when we're playing these absolutely absurd things. I call him ‘wife-beater Daniel.' It's hard for my family to watch—it's also hard for them to see me in that light. But we're actors. None of that lives in any of us. Thank God!"
As the Hollywood couple enjoys their new relationship status, wedding planning will soon be on the agenda. And some fans can't help but remember an interview where Emily expressed her hope at having a family of her own.
"I find myself dreaming about [having children] all the time," she admitted to Instyle. "In your late 20s, you start to realize you can't call yourself a baby anymore."
Before we get ahead of ourselves, let's simply say congrats on the engagement!