Timur Emek/GC Images
Timur Emek/GC Images
Summertime fashion is finally making its way onto your favorite stars.
Keeping things casual yet chic, Alessandra Ambrosiowas spotted in LA strutting her stuff in a long, lacy coat and cargo pants. Denim may always seem like the go-to choice, but it's always nice to try something new, no? Take the VS Angel's advice and switch things up a bit! (Also not a stranger to chinos: Gigi Hadid, as seen here.)
So, consider investing in a pair cargo pants to keep your closet versatile this season. Dress them up with some heels or keep things low-key with a pair of sneakers. Either way, you really can't go wrong.
Freddie Baez/startraksphoto.com
Wearing the It-girl trend we love, Ashley Graham's corset belt and Nili Lotan Olive Cami Gown was the definition of flattering. The idea of wearing a corset may seem odd, but the latest fashion staple is great for highlighting your waist, when whatever you're wearing doesn't do the job enough. Pair it with a T-shirt or a slip dress (like the supermodel above) and you'll be killing the game.
Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Warm-weather style wouldn't be complete without a fun off-the-shoulder moment! While attending the launch of her new Fabletics line, Demi Lovato sported an adorable Giambattista Valli mini dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals to go with it. A flirty floral dress is the perfect way to show off that breezy, summery aesthetic with a romantic twist.
NIGNY / Splash News
Right when we thought these shoes were long gone, Gigi Hadid's spotted in the streets rocking Doc Marten boots. The Velcro shoes add a retro and edgy aesthetic to her look while still being able to blend in with the model's wardrobe.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Christian Dior
A basic white tee is a closet must-have...duh. This season, though, switch up the go-to piece like Freida Pinto. The actress' Dior Revolution T-shirt might be about to sell out, but there are still other, less expensive ways to snatch her style (like the option below). Plus, a slogan tee will allow you to make a statement without any real effort.
Zara Slogan T-shirt, $16
Warm-weather trends, we see you.