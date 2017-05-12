5 Days, 5 Ways: Demi Lovato Goes Off-the-Shoulder in Dress Form—and It's Magic

by Maya Kashlan

ESC: Alessandra Ambrosio, 5 Days

Timur Emek/GC Images

Summertime fashion is finally making its way onto your favorite stars. 

Keeping things casual yet chic, Alessandra Ambrosiowas spotted in LA strutting her stuff in a long, lacy coat and cargo pants. Denim may always seem like the go-to choice, but it's always nice to try something new, no? Take the VS Angel's advice and switch things up a bit! (Also not a stranger to chinos: Gigi Hadid, as seen here.)

So, consider investing in a pair cargo pants to keep your closet versatile this season. Dress them up with some heels or keep things low-key with a pair of sneakers. Either way, you really can't go wrong.

ESC: 5 Days market

H&M Lyocell-blend Cargo Pants, $40

ESC: Ashley Graham, 5 Days

Freddie Baez/startraksphoto.com

Wearing the It-girl trend we love, Ashley Graham's corset belt and Nili Lotan Olive Cami Gown was the definition of flattering. The idea of wearing a corset may seem odd, but the latest fashion staple is great for highlighting your waist, when whatever you're wearing doesn't do the job enough. Pair it with a T-shirt or a slip dress (like the supermodel above) and you'll be killing the game. 

ESC: 5 Days market

River Island Blue and Red Stripe Wide Corset Belt, $40

ESC: Demi Lovato, 5 Days

Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Warm-weather style wouldn't be complete without a fun off-the-shoulder moment! While attending the launch of her new Fabletics line, Demi Lovato sported an adorable Giambattista Valli mini dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals to go with it. A flirty floral dress is the perfect way to show off that breezy, summery aesthetic with a romantic twist.

ESC: 5 Days market

See by Chloé Off-the Shoulder Printed Fil Coupé Mini Dress, $198

 

ESC: Gigi Hadid, 5 Days

NIGNY / Splash News

Right when we thought these shoes were long gone, Gigi Hadid's spotted in the streets rocking Doc Marten boots. The Velcro shoes add a retro and edgy aesthetic to her look while still being able to blend in with the model's wardrobe. 

ESC: 5 Days market

Shellys London Tyra Combat Boot, $170

ESC: Freida Pinto, 5 Days

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Christian Dior

A basic white tee is a closet must-have...duh. This season, though, switch up the go-to piece like Freida Pinto. The actress' Dior Revolution T-shirt might be about to sell out, but there are still other, less expensive ways to snatch her style (like the option below). Plus, a slogan tee will allow you to make a statement without any real effort. 

ESC: 5 Days market

Zara Slogan T-shirt, $16

Warm-weather trends, we see you. 

TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Alessandra Ambrosio , Freida Pinto , Ashley Graham , Gigi Hadid , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , 5 Days, 5 Ways , Fashion
