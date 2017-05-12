Lauren Graham on More Gilmore Girls, Not Getting Murdered & Alexis Bledel's "Fantastic" Handmaid's Tale Role
Daddy's home!
Riverdale fans hoping to see Mark Consuelos make his big debut as Hiram Lodge, Veronica's (Camila Mendes) incarcerated no-good, very-bad father, in the season one finale on Thursday night, will have to wait a little longer, as Mr. Lodge did not show up in Riverdale. But trust us, he will definitely be appearing in a big way come season two.
"We've been building up to his arrival for literally what feels like years," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told E! News. "Mark is a wonderful, charming, smart, charismatic actor, and I think that's what Hiram is going to be as well."
Fans can expect to see Hiram immediately clash with one Riverdale resident, a key storyline Aguirre-Sacasa pulled right from the source material. "In the comic books, one of the things that is in every Archie comic book, whether Archie is dating Veronica or not, is that Hiram Lodge despises Archie," he said. "And I think that is absolutely something we're going to play in season two. That's going to be a source of great conflict and great angst for Veronica and Archie."
But just how evil will Hiram be when he gets out of prison, seeing as how he's already set some pretty awful things in motion from behind bars throughout the season?
"I don't think we're going to know exactly what Hiram is up to for a while. I think Veronica is going to want her father to have turned over a new leaf, and Hermione is going to want for her husband to turn over a new leaf, but we don't always get what we want. We know Hiram was causing a lot of trouble even from jail, so I don't think you can expect smooth sailing with Hiram in season two."
Aside from Hiram, fans can expect to see some other characters get more screen-time next season, especially Josie (Ashleigh Murray).
"We are absolutely going to be seeing more of the Pussyats, especially Josie. I love those girls and they're amazing," Aguirre-Sacasa gushed, explaining that the mystery throughout season one prevented the writers from incorporating the outspoken singer as much as they would've liked.
"I think part of the deal with making the season all about Jason Blossom is it made us focus on the characters most closely tied to Jason, so the Pusscays weren't tied to him. We're going to have them intricated into the show a bit more because they're wonderful."
As for other characters fans can expect to see more of when the show returns, Aguirre-Sacasa spilled, "We're definitely going to see more of Kevin [Casey Cott] in season two," and confirmed that the recasting of Reggie, who was played by 13 Reasons Why's Ross Butler in season one, was due scheduling conflicts as the role will be beefed up.
"We want a lot of Reggie in season two, and hopefully we'll have that," he said.
Something we probably won't have in season two? A musical episode.
When we sat down with stars KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse earlier this week, we asked if that was something we could see in Riverdale's future. Apa called the idea "a dream," but Sprouse had other thoughts.
"That is seriously the one thing that I have been like, please don't make me sing," he told us. "I just survived a Disney career without singing. I don't want to, like, fall back in. I feel like I escaped, so if we could avoid it for as long as possible, that would be great."
And don't count on seeing Sprouse's twin brother Dylan show up any time soon either—even though Archie comics has a perfect role for him in Jughead's identical cousin, Souphead.
"That to me is also one of those things that one, I'm hard-pressed to think Dylan would ever say yes to and that I would ever approve of, and two, that wouldn't break fourth wall," Sprouse said.
Riverdale will return on The CW.