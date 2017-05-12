Fans can expect to see Hiram immediately clash with one Riverdale resident, a key storyline Aguirre-Sacasa pulled right from the source material. "In the comic books, one of the things that is in every Archie comic book, whether Archie is dating Veronica or not, is that Hiram Lodge despises Archie," he said. "And I think that is absolutely something we're going to play in season two. That's going to be a source of great conflict and great angst for Veronica and Archie."

But just how evil will Hiram be when he gets out of prison, seeing as how he's already set some pretty awful things in motion from behind bars throughout the season?

"I don't think we're going to know exactly what Hiram is up to for a while. I think Veronica is going to want her father to have turned over a new leaf, and Hermione is going to want for her husband to turn over a new leaf, but we don't always get what we want. We know Hiram was causing a lot of trouble even from jail, so I don't think you can expect smooth sailing with Hiram in season two."