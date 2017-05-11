Pippa Middleton's Top-Secret Wedding Dress Design Revealed

When Pippa Middleton steps out on her wedding day, the bride will not disappoint in the fashion department.

As the countdown continues for the romantic ceremony at St Mark's Church later this month, E! News is learning more about what Pippa could be wearing on her special day.

While the bride herself has not confirmed what and who she is wearing, a source close to Giles Deacon's team tells E! News that the design is "very simple, elegant and it's all handmade."

In fact, our source says "very few people have seen the finished thing."

Back in April, Giles was asked about possibly designing Pippa's dress. At the time, he didn't give away any hints or confirmation.