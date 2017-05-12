The Abbey owner David Cooley totally doesn't mind that some fans are comparing his new E! show What Happens at The Abbey to Vanderpump Rules.
In fact, Cooley is BFFs with Lisa Vanderpump and even asked the Real Housewives star advice before signing up his famous West Hollywood gay bar for a reality TV show.
"It's a great compliment because they've been friends even before they moved over from London, Lisa and Ken. And I was thinking, 'Should I do this show?' They were some of the first people [I asked]," Cooley tells E! News exclusively. "[They're] my neighbors, so I went to them and asked their advice and they were wonderful. To be asked, 'How do you feel to be a Lisa Vanderpump?' She's a lot prettier, but it's a very nice compliment."
E!
Speaking of his famous friends, E!'s Sibley Scoles asked Cooley about the many celebrities who love coming to The Abbey, but there's one in particular that stands out in his mind.
"We've has Sir Elton [John], we've had Lady Gaga, Britney, Christina, it goes on and on," Cooley dished. "But it still goes down to my favorite, it was my cocktails with Elizabeth Taylor. I mean you can't beat that. She was a great drinker with me. I miss her."
Watch our interview with Cooley for more celeb scoop and lots of details on the drama to come on this season of What Happens at The Abbey!
Watch the premiere of What Happens at The Abbey Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!