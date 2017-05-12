The Abbey owner David Cooley totally doesn't mind that some fans are comparing his new E! show What Happens at The Abbey to Vanderpump Rules.

In fact, Cooley is BFFs with Lisa Vanderpump and even asked the Real Housewives star advice before signing up his famous West Hollywood gay bar for a reality TV show.

"It's a great compliment because they've been friends even before they moved over from London, Lisa and Ken. And I was thinking, 'Should I do this show?' They were some of the first people [I asked]," Cooley tells E! News exclusively. "[They're] my neighbors, so I went to them and asked their advice and they were wonderful. To be asked, 'How do you feel to be a Lisa Vanderpump?' She's a lot prettier, but it's a very nice compliment."