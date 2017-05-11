Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Reveals What Scares Her the Most About Year-Long Prison Sentence: Watch!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Second Wives Club

Second Wives Club Recap: Shiva Safai Becomes a Cover Model and a Nasty Feud Erupts at Katie Cazorla's Mermaid Party

Bobby Brown, Tyler Henry, Whitney Houston

Tyler Henry Connects With Whitney Houston, Tells Bobby Brown ''People Don't Know'' How Much ''Heart Issue'' Affected Her Before Death

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Abby Lee Miller is ready to talk about her upcoming prison stay.

On Tuesday, the former Dance Moms star was sentenced to a year and a day in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Additionally, Abby was reportedly fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.

Now Abby is sharing her reaction to the sentencing in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"I made mistakes," Abby told E! News' Jason Kennedy.

When asked if this would've happened to her if she weren't famous, Abby said, "I have been told by many people in the judicial system that had I not been on a TV show I would've maybe gotten a letter in the mail."

Read

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Sentenced to 1 Year in Prison

So what did Abby say scares her the most about the year-long prison sentence?

Take a look at the E! News video above to find out and to see her talk more about the sentencing!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Abby Lee Miller , Jason Kennedy , Legal , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again