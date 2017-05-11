Abby Lee Miller is ready to talk about her upcoming prison stay.

On Tuesday, the former Dance Moms star was sentenced to a year and a day in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Additionally, Abby was reportedly fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.

Now Abby is sharing her reaction to the sentencing in an exclusive interview with E! News.

"I made mistakes," Abby told E! News' Jason Kennedy.

When asked if this would've happened to her if she weren't famous, Abby said, "I have been told by many people in the judicial system that had I not been on a TV show I would've maybe gotten a letter in the mail."