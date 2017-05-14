"Door closed, we're done."

Kourtney Kardashian ultimately pulled the plug on any hopes of rekindling her relationship with ex Scott Disick in Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the aftermath of learning Scott had secretly flown a woman out on the family vacation, Kourtney decided it was finally time to end that chapter once and for all. "I think after everything that's happened here in Costa Rica, Scott knows it's done," she said, "But just saying those words just lets both of us move on."

In a private moment together by the pool, Kourtney flat-out told him, "I think the moral of the story is we are never getting back together."