"Door closed, we're done."
Kourtney Kardashian ultimately pulled the plug on any hopes of rekindling her relationship with ex Scott Disick in Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
In the aftermath of learning Scott had secretly flown a woman out on the family vacation, Kourtney decided it was finally time to end that chapter once and for all. "I think after everything that's happened here in Costa Rica, Scott knows it's done," she said, "But just saying those words just lets both of us move on."
In a private moment together by the pool, Kourtney flat-out told him, "I think the moral of the story is we are never getting back together."
Prior to that moment, Kourtney had slammed Scott at the confrontational dinner for inviting a female guest on the trip. "There's a level of respect and appropriateness that should just be known," she told him. "But, apparently it's not. That is so disrespectful."
In an attempt to defend his actions, Scott replied, "Every night you f--king go to bed with our kids and I have to sleep alone, sad and miserable. That's my life."
Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian was annoyed with her "ungrateful" family members for not spending enough time together in Costa Rica, and her attitude ultimately resulted in a blowout fight with Kim Kardashian. "You're so annoying. It's like, shut the f--k up!" Kim told her. "You're the negative one, just saying how awful we are. You're like a big bully that bullies all of us!"
Later, Kim traveled to New York City to testify against her Paris robbers and learned even more details about her attackers.
"They attempted to rob me the last time I was in Paris, but my husband was with me, and there were too many people around me," she revealed. "This would have happened to me at some point, so I'm really happy that I got it over with and it's like done."
