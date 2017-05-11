The Crazy-Funny Way Tracee Ellis Ross Puts on Moisturizer

Celebrity life can be hard on the skin—but not when you're Tracee Ellis Ross.

Between her hit show Black-ish, Golden Globes win and major red-carpet look at the 2017 Met Gala, the 44-year-old actress looks like she's constantly glowing. It turns out she can thank a solid skin-care regimen and a hardcore workout routine for that.

E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with the star, as Tracee was promoting Motrin's #WomaninProgress campaign at The London in West Hollywood, to discuss what exactly gets her so radiant—besides her career success, of course. The answer? A hilariously looking airplane facial.