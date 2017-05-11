The Crazy-Funny Way Tracee Ellis Ross Puts on Moisturizer

Celebrity life can be hard on the skin—but not when you're Tracee Ellis Ross.
Between her hit show Black-ish, Golden Globes win and major red-carpet look at the 2017 Met Gala, the 44-year-old actress looks like she's constantly glowing. It turns out she can thank a solid skin-care regimen and a hardcore workout routine for that.
E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with the star, as Tracee was promoting Motrin's #WomaninProgress campaign at The London in West Hollywood, to discuss what exactly gets her so radiant—besides her career success, of course. The answer? A hilariously looking airplane facial.
"I'm really big on hydration. I've actually never seen my fingers doing that, but I do that every time I put moisturizer on, period," explained the star.
In the video, Tracee is captured sitting in first class, massaging her face and quickly moving her fingers like a very enthusiastic aesthetician would do during a facial. And that's not all she does.
"I make sure I drink a lot of water, spritz with a bottle of water as much as possible and then I hydrate before the plane takes off, during the flight and before we land," she added.
When the actress gets home, she finishes her travel routine with an enzyme peel and a hydrating mask.
To look good, you got to feel good too, which is why even when traveling, Tracee stays dedicated to an intense workout routine.
"I do hit the gym the very hard," she revealed. "I am known to do a 6 a.m. workout if I have an 8 a.m. call. I make sure to go three of four times a week, which is good. I sweat it out. I usually do 90 minutes."
That skin-care routine is looking way more attainable now.