Steve Harvey may have made a few controversial demands, but he's not the first.

In fact, Hollywood is chock-full of both real and rumored requirements from celebrities, whether they're on tour, hiring a new assistant or on the set of a new movie. The daytime talk show host unexpectedly joined the list when an email sent to his staff leaked online.

In the message, Harvey aimed to put an end to the "ambushing" he felt happened to him throughout the day in the halls and in his dressing room, so he made it clear that he would only speak to someone with an appointment.