AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Steve Harvey may have made a few controversial demands, but he's not the first.
In fact, Hollywood is chock-full of both real and rumored requirements from celebrities, whether they're on tour, hiring a new assistant or on the set of a new movie. The daytime talk show host unexpectedly joined the list when an email sent to his staff leaked online.
In the message, Harvey aimed to put an end to the "ambushing" he felt happened to him throughout the day in the halls and in his dressing room, so he made it clear that he would only speak to someone with an appointment.
"There will be no more meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come into my dressing room unless invited," the email read, according to images of it online. "Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me."
However, in Hollywood, it's certainly not uncommon for a star to have his or her needs—ranging from the peculiar to the costly. While few of the demands have been confirmed by the stars themselves, the claims alone are enough to ignite a chuckle—or a raised eyebrow—from the ordinary fan. Without further ado:
John Shearer\/Invision\/AP
The queen of pop has been trailed by rumors for years that she expects a new toilet seat at every gig as well as white roses and candles to protect her from evil spirits. However, of all her alleged demands, her rumored "air-conditioning ban"—used to preserve her vocal chords—was overruled in England in 2006 after fans started fainting in Wembley Arena.
Kevin Mazur\/AMA2016\/WireImage
While the "Hands to Myself" singer's requests are hardly lavish, they're certainly specific. ""Incense, pickles always," she told MTV in 2013. "I'll be honest…ramen. That's what I have."
Al Powers\/Powers Imagery
The socialite is certainly known for living a life of luxury, but according to Page Six, she wanted that life everywhere she went—including her movie trailer. When she landed a cameo in 2009's The Other Guys, the star's team allegedly gave producers a three-page list of demands for her one-day shoot, including live lobsters ready for preparation and a bottle of Grey Goose.
Kevin Winter\/Getty Images
The Grammy nominee has earned some flack for rumored diva behavior behind the scenes. Among her alleged demands? Being carried everywhere like a baby. However, her rep told E! News in 2014 the claims are "ridiculous and laughable."
Kevin Winter\/Getty Images for NARAS
The "Diva" singer has certainly been at the center of diva behavior speculation, particularly when it comes to her alleged tour demands. While on tour in 2013, it was purported that the expectant mom needed red toilet paper and titanium drinking straws among other unverified items.
Kevork Djansezian\/Getty Images
Jenny from the Block has been the subject of crazy rumored demands for most of her career. Among the allegations are all-white furnishings and matching white flowers.
YouTube
For the actor, it wasn't so much what he wanted, but he allegedly wanted in an assistant. In February, an alleged assistant job posting for the star made the rounds on the Internet, mostly because the requirements were a touch absurd. Among the job expectations? Having a dinner plan for when the actor gets home past 8 p.m. and to schedule massages or get the jacuzzi running if he desires.
"I've got my priorities really in order—that's what's clear," Lowe told Jimmy Kimmel. However, he never said it wasn't real.
Mike Coppola\/Getty Images for iHeart
Of all the requests from the "Sorry" singer's alleged leaked tour rider from India, a jacuzzi takes the cake.
