Bindi Irwin had a heart full of love when she stopped by E! News to talk about her relationship with Chandler Powell.
"We are doing very very well," said the season 21 Dancing with the Stars winner on E!'s Daily Pop. "I'm so lucky."
The couple has been together for over two years, but Bindi revealed Chandler just passed the ultimate test.
"He actually just came on our annual crocodile research trip," said Bindi. "The ultimate test was saying, ‘Now you're going to jump on top of a 15-foot crocodile.'"
Crikey! That's quite the test. However, it's all in the name of wildlife conservation.
"We learn about where [the crocodiles] go and what they get up to," she continued. "It's really exciting, but the only way to catch them and put a tracking device on them is to jump on top of them."
Yeah, but did he do it?
"Chandler was brave enough to actually jump on top of the crocodile, and I was really proud."
Chandler is from Florida, so the long distance relationship has been difficult for the two, but there is plenty to still celebrate.
In spring of 2015, Chandler asked Bindi to prom—a tradition not usually celebrated in Australia. And in the fall of 2016, Bindi asked Chandler to the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner in Queensland—an event honoring her late father's legacy of being a Wildlife Warrior.
"It's wonderful though, because we get to do so much together," she said when asked about their long distance relationship.
Rumors went flying earlier this year around the two moving in together, but Bindi set the record straight. "We're not living together, but we have, we've tried to close the distance a little bit," she said. "So Chandler now splits his time between Australia and also his hometown in Florida."
While a bi-continental relationship can be tough, Bindi had a smile ear-to-ear when talking about her boyfriend. "Chandler is wonderful!"
For more from Bindi, tune in to E! News tonight at 7 and 11, only on E!