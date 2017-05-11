Bindi Irwin had a heart full of love when she stopped by E! News to talk about her relationship with Chandler Powell.

"We are doing very very well," said the season 21 Dancing with the Stars winner on E!'s Daily Pop. "I'm so lucky."

The couple has been together for over two years, but Bindi revealed Chandler just passed the ultimate test.

"He actually just came on our annual crocodile research trip," said Bindi. "The ultimate test was saying, ‘Now you're going to jump on top of a 15-foot crocodile.'"