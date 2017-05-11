The Love Actually reunion is set to air during Red Nose Day, which is a charity telethon that raises money and awareness to help children living in poverty around the world.
"Over the years I've enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I've worked on—Blackadder, The Vicar of Dibley and Mr. Bean. It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the U.K. and America," Love Actually director Richard Curtis said in a statement. "I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best?—I guess that's the big question…or is it so obviously Liam?"
He added, "We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part—and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later."
