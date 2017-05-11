Get ready to find that love actually is all around us.

As Red Nose Day in the United States quickly approaches, fans are gearing up for an exciting reunion in the name of charity.

Oh, didn't you hear? The Love Actually cast is coming back together for a video titled Red Nose Day Actually.

In a brand-new sneak peek released by Universal Pictures today, viewers are able to see Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and all of their favorites together again.

And while fans in the U.K. were able to watch the televised reunion this past March at the Comic Relief special on BBC 1, fans in the states have yet to see the finished product!