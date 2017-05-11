Watch the Love Actually Cast Reunite in Brand-New Red Nose Day Actually Trailer

Get ready to find that love actually is all around us.

As Red Nose Day in the United States quickly approaches, fans are gearing up for an exciting reunion in the name of charity.

Oh, didn't you hear? The Love Actually cast is coming back together for a video titled Red Nose Day Actually.

In a brand-new sneak peek released by Universal Pictures today, viewers are able to see Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and all of their favorites together again.

And while fans in the U.K. were able to watch the televised reunion this past March at the Comic Relief special on BBC 1, fans in the states have yet to see the finished product! 

The Love Actually reunion is set to air during Red Nose Day, which is a charity telethon that raises money and awareness to help children living in poverty around the world.

"Over the years I've enjoyed doing Red Nose Day specials of TV things I've worked on—Blackadder, The Vicar of Dibley and Mr. Bean. It seemed like a fun idea this year to do a special sketch based one of my films, since Red Nose Day is now in both the U.K. and America," Love Actually director Richard Curtis said in a statement. "I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. Who has aged best?—I guess that's the big question…or is it so obviously Liam?"

He added, "We've been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part—and it'll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and recreating their characters 14 years later."

Red Nose Day will be hosted by Chris Hardwick and feature appearances by Ben Affleck, Patrick Dempsey, Orlando Bloom, This Is Us cast members and Julia Roberts.

Watch it all unfold  Thursday, May 25 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

(E!, Universal Pictures and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

