Abby Lee Miller may be going to prison, but she's not planning to stop working anytime soon.

As the Dance Moms star sat down with E! News days after her prison sentence was announced, one thing was clear about the reality TV veteran: She isn't ready to slow down in the business world.

"Someone's already called me to be there to start saying shoot. We're ready with cameras. We're ready to go," Abby explained to E! News' Jason Kennedy when discussing a return to TV. "I think I'll be ready to go. If worse comes to worse, I'm a good teacher. I'm good at what I do. I have an eye for detail. I can take a beginner kid that has never danced in their lives and I can teach them something or I can take a really advanced dancer and I can make them into a professional."

The reality star went on to explain that her new dance show will be a scripted project that involves teenagers. "It's kind of where Dance Moms should have left off," she teased.

While some think Abby Lee will have no time to work on any business opportunities during her sentence, she is hopeful that projects can continue as planned. In fact, the author hopes to complete her sentence in California so businesses can visit.