Kylie Jenner is finding her new groove and doing some good on a philanthropic South American trek.
The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the new E! series Life of Kylie traveled to Peru this week with her friends and mother Kris Jenner. On Tuesday, Kylie visited a health clinic in Lima and met with children who had undergone surgeries to correct cleft lips and cleft palates, paid for by Smile Train, a charity she had collaborated with for a special-edition lip kit last year. She was photographed cuddling a baby.
On Wednesday, Kylie and her group visited residents in Cusco, the former capital of the Inca Empire, and cuddling alpacas and baby goats.
"Best day ever," Kylie wrote on Snapchat, alongside a photo of her with a furry new friend.
"Fast Friends #Peru," Kris wrote on Instagram, alongside the same photo.
Snapchat / Kylie Jenner
Cusco is located more than 11,000 feet above sea level. Earlier during their trip, Kylie suffered altitude sickness and had be administered oxygen from a tank. She posted videos of herself breathing slowly while wearing a mask.
Also during their trip, they visited the MATE - Museo Mario Testino, the museum famous Peruvian fashion photographer Mario Testino founded in 2012.
"...the Princess Diana exhibition took my breath away!!" Kris wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @mariotestino for sharing your amazing talent and heart with us we love you! @museomate #museomate #love #family #limaperu #versace #princessdiana."
