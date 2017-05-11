Kylie Jenner is finding her new groove and doing some good on a philanthropic South American trek.

The star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the new E! series Life of Kylie traveled to Peru this week with her friends and mother Kris Jenner. On Tuesday, Kylie visited a health clinic in Lima and met with children who had undergone surgeries to correct cleft lips and cleft palates, paid for by Smile Train, a charity she had collaborated with for a special-edition lip kit last year. She was photographed cuddling a baby.

On Wednesday, Kylie and her group visited residents in Cusco, the former capital of the Inca Empire, and cuddling alpacas and baby goats.

"Best day ever," Kylie wrote on Snapchat, alongside a photo of her with a furry new friend.

"Fast Friends #Peru," Kris wrote on Instagram, alongside the same photo.