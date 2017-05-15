We started counting down to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding since he popped the question in July—Ten. Whole. Months. Ago.

Fortunately (or unfortunately), we only have five days to go until Kate Middleton's little sister and her fiancé say "I do" on Saturday, May 20. But as is the case with any big event we look forward to, these days are going by slower and slower.

That's why we've decided to count something else.

Considering this is already one of the biggest events of the year (dare we say decade?), a lot of various calculating has gone into planning this wedding.