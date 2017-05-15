We started counting down to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding since he popped the question in July—Ten. Whole. Months. Ago.
Fortunately (or unfortunately), we only have five days to go until Kate Middleton's little sister and her fiancé say "I do" on Saturday, May 20. But as is the case with any big event we look forward to, these days are going by slower and slower.
That's why we've decided to count something else.
Considering this is already one of the biggest events of the year (dare we say decade?), a lot of various calculating has gone into planning this wedding.
From the venue to the guest list, Pippa and James were careful about the numbers when it came to planning their nuptials in order to keep it as quaint and special as possible, despite the high publicity that's come with it.
For example, the couple actually spent no money on the venue as their reception will be held at the very private, 18-acre Bucklebury home of Pippa's parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, according to The Telegraph and HELLO! magazine.
Furthermore, while the official guest count has not been revealed, we do know that one celebrity guest will be in attendance: Meghan Markle.
That's right, we learned Prince Harry's girlfriend scored an invite to the wedding last week, breaking the "no ring no bring" rule the couple had reportedly set in place. Though Harry and Meghan aren't married or engaged, it appears the Suits actress has bonded with the Middleton family enough to make it to the special ceremony.
Want more? Launch the video above to see more numbers behind Pippa and James' big day!