We've been counting down to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding for ten months, and now we're finally down to just three days—we repeat: three days—until they finally say "I do!"
That's right, Kate Middleton's little sister is set to get married this Saturday, May 20, and we can barely contain our excitement ahead of what's bound to be an unforgettable night.
While we already know a little bit about who's attending, where it's taking place and what time everything is set to happen, there are a couple things we won't find out until afterwards...or maybe even ever!
However, a little speculation never hurt anybody, and let's be honest: It's a lot of fun to imagine what will go down behind the closed doors of such an exclusive event!
With that being said, here are nine things we hope happen at Pippa and James' wedding:
JUSTIN TALLIS\/AFP\/Getty Images
Remember when the Duke of Cambridge was caught dancing on camera during a boys' ski trip earlier this year? His moves were, er, less than impressive...but we absolutely hope they make an appearance at the wedding reception!
CARL DE SOUZA\/AFP\/Getty Images
During the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011, Pippa became instantly famous when she was photographed bending over to pick up her sister's train. Let's just say her form-fitting Alexander McQueen dress turned her booty into one of the most famous derrieres on the planet! We hope to see Kate making some similar waves (without stealing the spotlight, of course) this weekend.
Max Mumby\/Indigo\/Getty Images
At 3-years-old the little royal has already mastered the art of funny faces and perfectly placing himself in the background of photos. In fact, during the Trooping of the Colour parade in 2015, he was caught photobombing from a window, sticking his tongue out throughout the ceremony. He'll take part in the wedding as either a page boy or the ringer bearer, and we bet he'll have even more faces up his sleeve throughout the ceremony...
Getty Images
Pippa's niece is expected to be the flower girl in the wedding, and we can only hope the proud auntie will snap a pic with the precious 2-year-old, wearing what we're sure will be an adorable little dress.
SBMF\/MiamiPIXX\/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Since the actress scored the invite to the big event, we're crossing our fingers that she and her royal boyfriend finally give us a real photo. They've been dating since November, and so far all we have are blurry paparazzi pictures of them passing along. Perhaps Harry will even break his no selfie rule and even take a snap with his leading lady!
Getty Images
Both Meghan and Kate are known for their amazing sense of fashion, and we know they'll bring that to the big wedding! Will Kate wear Jenny Packham? Will Meghan don Erdem? We can't wait to find out!
Getty Images\/Splash News
Pippa and James are known for being sporty...and so are Kate and Prince William. We're kind of hoping to see some type of sibling/in-law rivalry go down at the wedding with a healthy, athletic competition. Could it be cricket? Perhaps some American fun in the form of corn hole? We shall see...
David M Benett\/Dave Benett\/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery
James' brother, Spencer, is a well-known reality star in Britain who starred on Made in Chelsea. He's got a wild past, and we certainly hope he brings his outgoing personality and humor to the wedding...perhaps in the form of a drunken toast? He is the Best Man, of course!
Neil Mockford\/Alex Huckle\/GC Image
Because he really is so hot. Unfortunately, he'll likely attend the wedding with his girlfriend, Donna Air, but we'll take anything we can get!
What do you hope happens at Pippa and James' wedding? Sound off on your ideas in the comments below!