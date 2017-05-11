Kylie Jenner Strips Down to Barely-There High-Cut Bathing Suit in Flaunt Magazine: See the Sexy Pics!

  • By
by Jess Cohen

Kylie Jenner, Flaunt Magazine

Brendan Forbes

Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat in Flaunt!

The Life of Kylie star appears in the magazine's Cadence Issue, showing off her incredible body in a barely-there high-cut bathing suit. Photos from the magazine show a blond Kylie soaking up the sun in a lounge chair, as well as striking a pose in the bedroom.

Want to check out the pics? Scroll down to see all of the sexy snaps of Kylie and let us know what you think of the photo shoot in the comments below!

 

Kylie Jenner, Flaunt Magazine

Brendan Forbes

Flaunt Star

Kylie appears in Flaunt magazine's Cadence Issue.

Kylie Jenner, Flaunt Magazine

Brendan Forbes

Juicy

Kylie strikes a pose in cute "Juicy" pants.

Kylie Jenner, Flaunt Magazine

Brendan Forbes

Stunning Suit

The star shows off her incredible body in a barely-there high-cut bathing suit!

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Flaunt Magazine

Brendan Forbes

Blond Babe

How gorgeous does Kylie look in this pic?

Kylie Jenner, Flaunt Magazine

Brendan Forbes

Bedroom Goals

We're loving Kylie (and this bedroom) in this photo!

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Thursday, July 6 at 10 p.m., only on E!

