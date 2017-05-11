Well that didn't last long!

Olivia Wilde revealed a short dark haircut on her Instagram on Wednesday and captioned it with the following note about her upcoming project: "Dark times call for dark hair #1984play." She changed up her look from her previous longer style with highlights to this new sleek and sophisticated bob.

Wilde is clearly not afraid to take risks in the hair department as she's made several changes to her coif recently and tried out everything from blonde to ombré. The short-for-summer look is certainly trending in Hollywood as several stars including Lucy Hale have opted for chin-length hairstyles as opposed to long, flowy locks.