Angelina Jolie and Kids Bond With Jon Voight Amid Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie has been spending time with another important man in her life amid her divorce from Brad Pitt: Her father, actor Jon Voight.
On Wednesday, the actress was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills with the star and four of her and Pitt's kids—Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie wore a long, black scoop neck dress.
Voight told E! News' Zuri Hall at the King Arthur premiere earlier this week that "Angie's doing good" these days.
She filed for divorce from Pitt in September after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. The two, who share six children, got involved in a custody battle before reaching a temporary custody agreement.
Last December, Voight said his daughter was "OK," adding, "She's holding on."
Jolie and Voight were estranged for years until 2010, the actress' then-partner Brad Pitt convinced her to reconcile with Voight. She invited her father to meet her and her family in Venice, where she was filming The Tourist.
"It was a wonderful trip," Voight told E! News at the time. "It was wonderful to be with the family and each of the kids is very special in their own way. And Brad and Angie are wonderful parents, so I had a great time."
Months later, Voight joined Jolie and Pitt, as well as her brother James Haven, at the premiere of her movie Salt in Hollywood.
A year later, Voight was spotted taking three of the couple's six kids, Shiloh, Zahara and Pax, out for a stroll in London, where Pitt was filming World War Z, and treating them to ice cream. That December, Voight joined Jolie and Pitt at the premiere of her big-screen directorial debut In the Land of Blood and Honey in Hollywood.
In May 2014, Voight appeared at the world premiere of Jolie's film Maleficent.
But the actor did not attend her and Pitt's small wedding at their Château Miraval estate in France the following August.
"It sounds like it was a wonderful wedding. It must have been very beautiful with the kids participating. I know it was during Emmy weeks and they were able to do it very quietly," he told E! News in a statement. "I'm very happy for them."