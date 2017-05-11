Angelina Jolie and Kids Bond With Jon Voight Amid Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie has been spending time with another important man in her life amid her divorce from Brad Pitt: Her father, actor Jon Voight.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills with the star and four of her and Pitt's kids—Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie wore a long, black scoop neck dress.

Voight told E! News' Zuri Hall at the King Arthur premiere earlier this week that "Angie's doing good" these days.

She filed for divorce from Pitt in September after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. The two, who share six children, got involved in a custody battle before reaching a temporary custody agreement.

Last December, Voight said his daughter was "OK," adding, "She's holding on."