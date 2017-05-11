New album alert!
Shakira is finally coming out with a new album, and we couldn't be more excited.
The "Chantaje" singer delivered the news on Thursday via her social media.
"So happy to announce my new album 'El Dorado'- out 26th of May," the 40-year-old songstress captioned the photo.
Her last album Shakira, which was her 10th studio album, debuted in March 2014.
Recently in Telemundo's Detrás de la Fama, the singer opened up about her upcoming project.
"There are a lot of personal songs that are dedicated to the father of my children," she said as she giggled. "It's been an adventure because I've gotten to collaborate with a lot of artists. I have a lot of solo songs, but I also have a lot with artists like Maluma, who is also Colombian, with Carlos Vives, and with Prince Royce."
We've already heard "Me Enamoré," which Shakira dedicated to her boyfriend Gerard Piqué, and it's been a total hit.
"It's a narration of how I met Gerard and how I fell in love," she said to Telemundo's Rashel Díaz. "I think our story was very fun. We also took a lot of risks and we went against all odds that we had against us, and we were able to form the family that we have today. We all have a love story to tell, this is mine."
The singer also credits her two children for giving her the drive to work even harder.
"It's been a great motivation for me to reconnect with my work because I want to share all of this with them [her children]. I want them to live this with me and I want them to go out with me on tour and that's the next thing that we're going to do," she said. "It's going to be difficult because Gerard can't travel with us because he's anchored to his football team."
Shakira admits that she's not sure how they're going to do it all but they're going to try, "This is the first time that I go on tour with two children, so, wish me luck!"