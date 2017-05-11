New album alert!

Shakira is finally coming out with a new album, and we couldn't be more excited.

The "Chantaje" singer delivered the news on Thursday via her social media.

"So happy to announce my new album 'El Dorado'- out 26th of May," the 40-year-old songstress captioned the photo.

Her last album Shakira, which was her 10th studio album, debuted in March 2014.