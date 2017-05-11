What do Breaking Bad's Walter White and Anne of Green Gables' Anne Shirley have in common? Moira Walley-Beckett.

Walley-Beckett, who won an Emmy for her work on Breaking Bad, is behind Netflix's Anne With an E, the latest iteration of the classic Anne of Green Gables tale originally penned by L.M. Montgomery.

"Yep, Breaking Bad, Flesh and Bone—all character dramas," Walley-Beckett said. She said going from the world of a meth kingpin to Green Gables was "actually super refreshing."

"But also I'm drawn to characters who have original wounding and complicated circumstances and Anne fits those categories," Walley-Beckett said.