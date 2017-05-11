Liam Payne Is About to Drop a New Single That's Already Got Us Dancing

First it was Zayn Malik, then Niall Horan, and most recently Harry Styles...and we will soon add Liam Payne to the list for former One Direction singers to drop solo music!
That's right, the 23-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday and announced he'll be gifting us with his own music very shortly...in fact, next week!
Sharing a clip of the song "Strip That Down," which features Quavo, Liam wrote, "Mad excited to announce my new single Strip That Down ft. @quavohuncho out May 19th #STRIPTHATDOWN."
With the dance-y beat, deep bass and lyrics like, "love when you hit the ground, girl," we've already been jiving along to the teaser and admittedly listened to it more than five times.
Unfortunately, we'll have to wait just a little over a week to get anything else!
Meanwhile, Liam has been quite busy lately!
Not only does he have new music on the horizon—which means he's been spending lots of time in the recording studio—but he's also a new daddy!
The singer and his girlfriend, Cheryl Cole, welcomed their son, Bear Payne, into the world in March. Aside from teasing us with just a few sweet photos of the baby, Payne has also opened up about the excitement of being a father.
"My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!" he wrote in a heartfelt post while holding his son after his birth. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far."
He continued, "I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true."
Congratulations on all ends, Liam!