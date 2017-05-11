Liam Payne Is About to Drop a New Single That's Already Got Us Dancing

First it was Zayn Malik, then Niall Horan, and most recently Harry Styles...and we will soon add Liam Payne to the list for former One Direction singers to drop solo music!

That's right, the 23-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday and announced he'll be gifting us with his own music very shortly...in fact, next week!

Sharing a clip of the song "Strip That Down," which features Quavo, Liam wrote, "Mad excited to announce my new single Strip That Down ft. @quavohuncho out May 19th #STRIPTHATDOWN."