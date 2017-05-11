"I have a woman coming through, having me talk about her heart."

Tyler Henry connects Bobby Brown to his ex-wife, the late Whitney Houston, on Wednesday's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. In this clip from the episode, Tyler tells Bobby that a woman is coming through who is having him talk about her heart.

"And this is very clear in the way that this comes through, she's very insistent to acknowledge, no matter how I died I need them to know the heart, I need them to know the heart," Tyler says. "And there's a feeling of having a susceptibility to a heart arrhythmia and also having a susceptibility just to a heart issue."