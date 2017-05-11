Kate Hudson and Demi Lovato have teamed up to make Fabletics twice as fab. To launch the collaborative athleisure wear collection, the stars hosted a party in L.A. Wednesday. E! News' Sibley Scoles caught up with Kate to find out how their powerhouse partnership became a reality.

Hudson chatted about how she first met the "Stone Cold" singer, which Hudson couldn't help but laugh about.

"We actually met in the gym," the company's founder said, "which I think is kind of hilarious."