One of the other major moments in the finale was the reveal that there is another Cooper child out there, which is very big. We only got the hint about his age, so I am just going to say a potential theory I have and you can weigh in. There is another Agent Cooper coming to TV (on Twin Peaks), but I'm thinking the person that could come to investigate all the crime going on in Riverdale is Agent Chic Cooper...

It's funny, in the comic books, it is true that just when you think things can't get any weirder, you're reading an old Archie comic book and it turns out Betty has an older brother named Chic Cooper and he's an FBI agent. And it's sort of like, wait a minute?! On Riverdale, we kind of have our cake and eat it, too. Sometimes we really honor what's in the comic books and sometimes we really subvert what's in the comic books, and it's like if that wasn't in the comic books, but we just knew that Betty had an older brother named Chic and he was in college or something, I think making him an FBI agent would be a great twist and a great Riverdale interpretation of that character. But since he's already an FBI agent, it's low-hanging fruit that's almost too low-hanging. But again, you're not wrong. There is an Agent Chic Cooper out there in the comic books, so the question is is that who is going to enter or someone else or are we not going to know who he is at first? Or have we already met Chic Cooper and we don't know it?