Steve Harvey has come a long way.

As for whether that's an entirely good thing...perhaps it depends on which member of his staff you ask.

To be sure, the 60-year-old stand-up comic turned self-help author and talk show (and game show and variety show and pageant) host has enjoyed an extraordinary trajectory, his story being a literal rags to riches—or at least living-in-his car to living-in-luxury—tale, and his charisma has everything to do with that. He's become a pop culture touchstone, his facial expressions perfect fodder for memes and Kenan Thompson's impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live only proving just how widespread his reach is.

Various gaffes, namely his flubbing of the Miss Universe winner announcement in 2015, have only made him more of a celebrity—as well as a go-to expert on prime-time flubs.

And Harvey has appeared to remain the same guy throughout, the tell-it-like-it-is routine he burnished as a comedian serving him well on his eponymous syndicated talk show and as a go-to master of ceremonies (only with fewer F-bombs now). He has also always seemed to remember his humble beginnings.

But no matter how many blessings a man openly counts, with great success can come... well, let's just say, a person might develop some quirks along the way.