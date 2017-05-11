Your move, Stephen Colbert.

President Donald Trump ranted about the Late Show host in a recent interview with Time magazine. His comments were posted online Thursday, more than a week after Colbert insulted the U.S. leader on his program in a now-viral and censored R-rated segment. The host has continuously slammed and mocked Trump.

"You see a no-talent guy like Colbert," Trump told Time. "There's nothing funny about what he says. And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching. And it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him. The guy was dying. By the way they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better. But his show was dying."

CBS and Colbert have not commented on Trump's remarks.