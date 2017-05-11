Steve Harvey's Most Controversial Moments

Steve Harvey made headlines this week after one of his alleged staff emails was published in which he outlines a shocking set of restrictions for his employees.

Just to name a few of the staff rules, The Steve Harvey Show host asked his employees to never enter his dressing room unless they are invited, approach him in the hallways whatsoever or speak to him while getting his makeup done. All of this was put in place in order to make "more free time" for him throughout the day and end "ambushing."

The email certainly dropped jaws, but it should surprise no one.