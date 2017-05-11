Royalty and dabbing don't usually mix. Until now.

Sverre Magnus, an 11-year-old Norwegian prince, was celebrating the 80th birthdays of Norway's monarchs King Harald and Queen Sonja yesterday when he was overcome with the urge to dance. The royal family had gathered on the balcony of their palace in Oslo to greet the crowd awaiting them in the Palace Square when the Prince's dance-party-for-one took place.

Normally, we know how a royal appearance goes. We get a few fur coats, a flash of jewels and some regal waving, but Prince Sverre broke tradition when he took a break from his polite greeting and began to dab on the balcony.