Cheeky Little Norwegian Prince Dabs During the King and Queen's Birthday Celebrations

Royalty and dabbing don't usually mix. Until now.

Sverre Magnus, an 11-year-old Norwegian prince, was celebrating the 80th birthdays of Norway's monarchs King Harald and Queen Sonja yesterday when he was overcome with the urge to dance. The royal family had gathered on the balcony of their palace in Oslo to greet the crowd awaiting them in the Palace Square when the Prince's dance-party-for-one took place.

Normally, we know how a royal appearance goes. We get a few fur coats, a flash of jewels and some regal waving, but Prince Sverre broke tradition when he took a break from his polite greeting and began to dab on the balcony.

One of his cousins, who couldn't seem to suppress a laugh, nudged the Prince to remind him that this probably wasn't the time or place busting a move. The prince was pictured with a big grin on his face right after he broke out in the impromptu dance move. And although he may have broken with tradition, his mischievous behavior quickly made him a fan favorite.

And in case you're unaware of the whole dabbing craze, celebs all over the world have been busting out their dabbing moves for the last year. The move consists of one arm stretched out and the other arm exactly where you'd put it if you were politely sneezing into your elbow.

Don't believe us? Well, April Fool's Day was last month, so this is for real. Some of the stars who have been pictured dabbing include football star Cam Newton, LeBron James, Tom Hanks and even Prince Harry, according to The Sun.

The move seems to be an especially popular with athletes. Earlier this year, Tom Brady's young son Benjamin Brady celebrated his dad's Super Bowl victory by dabbing to the music on a party bus. Tom later shared a video of his son's dance moves on Instagram.

And now we can only wonder: Who will be dabbing next?

