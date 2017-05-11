Is this all a part of Bow Wow's big plan?

The rapper was recently dragged on social media when he shared a photo of a private jet on his Instagram account along with a message that he was heading to New York City for his ongoing press tour. There was just one problem—someone snapped a photo of the 30-year-old television personality inside a commercial flight to the Big Apple.

As expected, the Internet had a field day with the fib, but now, Bow Wow is reacting to the noise with a new spin.

"People don't understand the scientific method to my madness," he told the hosts of Hot 97 on Thursday. "I'm about to have the biggest show on WE tv—period."