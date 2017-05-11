Bella Hadid Just Added This Summer Trend to Your Shopping Cart

Bella Hadid

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

All the fashion girls are wearing it.

Bella Hadid just added this summer trend to her (and your) shopping cart: gingham. And she isn't the only one! Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Amal Clooney and more have also been spotted in the adorable pretty and preppy print.

Seen all over the spring runways of Tome, Altuzarra and Christopher Cane, miniature checks far surpassed even stripes as the favorite pattern of the season. So it's no surprise celebs are adding gingham to their wardrobes—and you should too.

Because the print has such classic roots, keep everything else about your outfit simple (so the timeless checks are the only things to stand out). With that said, whether you wear the pattern on your shirt, shoes, pants or bag is completely up to you! So have some fun with it.

Ready to get your collection started? Scroll down to see all our top gingham picks for the current and upcoming season.

ESC: Emily Ratajkowski

SHADY\/AKM-GSI

Emily Ratajkowski

The model's gingham mini is warm-weather perfection.

ESC: Gingham

H&M

Checked Top, $25

ESC: Gingham

Namrata Joshipura

Gingham Hair Tie Bow, $20

ESC: Gingham

Kain

Ariel Layered Gingham Gauze Dress, $98

ESC: Gingham

House of Holland

Ruffled Gingham Cotton-Poplin Mini Skirt, $230

ESC: Gingham

Zara

Gingham High Heel Platform Shoes, $60

ESC: Gingham

The Lady & The Sailor

Ruffle Top, $182

ESC: Gingham

MSGM

Gingham Cotton-Blend Mini Skirt, $171

ESC: Gingham

Vetiver

Brigitte Maxi Dress, $275

ESC: Gingham

ZAC Zac Posen

Eartha Gingham Staw Mini Top Handle Bag, $295

ESC: Gingham

Matiko

Raquela City Sandals, $110

ESC: Gingham

NYDJ

Karen Capris in Gingham, Was: $88, Now: $53

Amal Clooney

James Devaney\/GC Images

Amal Clooney

Amal's gingham pants are taking her mature look to a more playful level.

ESC: Gingham

8

Gingham Cotton-Blend Top, $75

ESC: Gingham

Topshop

Gingham Frill Trousers, $85

ESC: Gingham

Miu Miu

Lace-Up Leather Ballet Flats, $670

ESC: Gingham

J.Crew

Off-the-Shoulder Top in Gingham, $60

ESC: Gingham

Tome

Sleeveless Gingham Dress, $1,895

ESC: Gingham

Boohoo

Dubai Gingham Bardot High Leg Bikini, $35

ESC: Gingham

Solid and Striped

Gingham Cotton and Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt, $99

ESC: Gingham

River Island

Black and White Gingham Cap, $24

ESC: Gingham

Lioness

Esperanza Plunging Dress, $80

ESC: Gingham

Joshua Sanders

Gingham Bow Slides, $321

ESC: Gingham

Nasty Gal

Ruffle Sleeve Gingham Blouse, $50

ESC: Gingham

Madewell

Gingham Side-Tie Skirt, $70

ESC: Gingham

Clare V.

Supreme Foldover Clutch, $235

ESC: Gingham

Superga

2750 Gingham Classic Sneakers, $79

ESC: Gingham

MLM Label

Maison Off Shoulder Gingham Dress, $165

You'll look perfectly preppy!

Don't you think?

