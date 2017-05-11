Ray Tamarra/GC Images
All the fashion girls are wearing it.
Bella Hadid just added this summer trend to her (and your) shopping cart: gingham. And she isn't the only one! Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Amal Clooney and more have also been spotted in the adorable pretty and preppy print.
Seen all over the spring runways of Tome, Altuzarra and Christopher Cane, miniature checks far surpassed even stripes as the favorite pattern of the season. So it's no surprise celebs are adding gingham to their wardrobes—and you should too.
Because the print has such classic roots, keep everything else about your outfit simple (so the timeless checks are the only things to stand out). With that said, whether you wear the pattern on your shirt, shoes, pants or bag is completely up to you! So have some fun with it.
Ready to get your collection started? Scroll down to see all our top gingham picks for the current and upcoming season.
The model's gingham mini is warm-weather perfection.
Checked Top, $25
Gingham Hair Tie Bow, $20
Ruffle Top, $182
Brigitte Maxi Dress, $275
Raquela City Sandals, $110
Karen Capris in Gingham, Was: $88, Now: $53
Amal's gingham pants are taking her mature look to a more playful level.
Sleeveless Gingham Dress, $1,895
Gingham Bow Slides, $321
Supreme Foldover Clutch, $235
You'll look perfectly preppy!
Don't you think?